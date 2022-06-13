Watch CBS News
Fish Canyon Fire burning in Duarte, poses no threat to homes

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A brush fire has broken out near Fish Canyon in a hillside near homes in Duarte, close to Brookridge Road and Mel Canyon Road.

The Fish Fire has burned up to 50 acres in half an hour. Fortunately, there is no threat to the nearby homes, according to CBSLA's Desmond Shaw.

It's unclear at this moment how the fire started. 

The Fish Fire is the second noted fire to pose a legitimate threat to homes and residents, joining the Sheep Fire, which has grown to 775 acres. 

First published on June 12, 2022 / 5:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

