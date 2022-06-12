Wildfire in Wrightwood continues to burn

Wrightwood fire continues to burn but no structures threatened

A wildfire was still burning Sunday in Wrightwood.

The Sheep fire broke out Saturday and has already burned 35 acres. No containment levels have been reached as of yet.

No structures were immediately threatened and no mandatory evacuations were in place.

Highway 2 is shut down from 138 to Sheep Creek area as crews continue to battle the flames. .

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.