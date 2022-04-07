Firefighters knockdown vegetation fire in Riverside, near Santa Ana River bottom
Firefighters from the Riverside Fire Department along with Cal Fire /Riverside County put down a vegetation fire that began at a homeless encampment in Riverside near the Santa Ana River bottom.
It's unclear how the fire began but it threatened a solar power farm nearby that is located on the 5200 block of Tequesquite Avenue.
First responders reported immediate threat to life but so far no injuries have been reported.
