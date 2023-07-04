Peter Fire burns 20 acres of brush in Acton
Los Angeles County firefighters rushed to Acton, which is south of Palmdale, to extinguish a brush fire.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the Peter Fire was a two-alarm blaze in the 3000 block of Wight Lee Street.
So far, the brusher has burned about 20 acres. The department said structures were threatened but has not released an evacuation order as of 6:17 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.