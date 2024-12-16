Fire weather watch issued as moderate Santa Ana winds expected in Southern California

Another round of Santa Ana and Santa Lucia winds are expected to develop Tuesday night increasing fire weather conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for much of Ventura County and western Los Angeles from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 3 p.m. Thursday.

MOORPARK, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Smoke rises as flames engulf a structure during a fast-moving wildfire on Nov. 6, 2024, in Moorpark, California. California is being lashed by powerful winds that fed the Mountain Fire, which destroyed homes and forced hundreds of residents to flee in Ventura County. Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images

Northeast wind gusts could reach speeds up to 55 mph. The dry air mass will spread through the region with humidity levels ranging between 10 and 20%. The dry air will increase fire weather conditions, especially around vegetation.

A week ago, the NWS issued weather wind advisories for several parts of Southern California. Last Monday, the Franklin Fire exploded in the Malibu Canyon near Pepperdine University burning over 4,000 acres and destroying dozens of homes.

What are Santa Ana winds?

Santa Ana winds are caused when "air from a region of high pressure over the dry, desert region of the southwestern U.S. flows westward towards low pressure located off the California coast," the NWS said.

Santa Ana winds are more common during cooler months, but the winds can typically feel warm. The NWS said as the air from the cool desert moves down mountains it is compressed.

These winds have been known to cause property damage and ignite wildfires.

What are Santa Lucia winds?

The NWS said Santa Lucia winds are caused similarly to Santa Ana winds. They are named after the Santa Lucia mountains off the central coast of California so they can be identified based on geographical region.

Cold air from the interior generates strong winds that move offshore.