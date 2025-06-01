Fire causes explosion and downed power lines at auto shop near 10 Freeway in Palms

Video shows explosion during commercial building fire near 10 Freeway in Palms

An outbuilding off the side of the 10 Freeway in Palms caught fire on Sunday evening, causing a small explosion and downed power lines, firefighters said.

The blaze was first reported at around 7:15 near S. Livonia Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

They arrived to find an outbuilding located behind a commercial building with heavy flames, which were exposing vegetation on the freeway embankment near eastbound lanes, firefighters said.

"While firefighters continue in the offensive mode against the out building and the vegetation along the freeway, an explosion occurred near the building," LAFD's release said. "There are downed power lines."

They're still working to determine the source of the explosion, but they said that the building housed an auto business and that it may have been connected to vehicles inside.

Just before 8 p.m., firefighters said that they had contained the fire and would remain on scene to mop up any other issues that may arise. It took over 80 firefighters about 45 minutes to control the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews expected freeway traffic to be impacted by the ongoing firefighting operation and smoke in the area from the fire.