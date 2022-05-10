Financial relief coming to Santa Ana businesses struggling amid streetcar construction

G-Nette Sanchez said that since the construction of the Orange County streetcar moved into the neighborhood surrounding her Santa Ana shop she's lost $15,000.

"A once bustling and energetic community has been transformed into a ghost town," said the founder of The Frida Cinema Logan Crow.

Similar to Sanchez, dozens of businesses have lost revenue after the construction of the new streetcar line closed parts of the historic Fourth Street and taken up valuable parking spaces.

"It's a mess," said The Pizza Press owner Mimi Marr. "There's concrete everywhere there's dust blowing. There are signs saying we're open but they're across the street."

Many of these businesses said the difficulty to keep their doors open is worse than the devastating financial crisis they faced during the pandemic.

"It's worse for small businesses right now because people can't even access us and it's truly difficult, said Alta Baja Market owner Delilah Snell. "Many people are giving up.

However, relief may be coming for these ailing businesses after many pleaded with Supervisor Katrina Foley during the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting.

On Tuesday, Supervisor Foley approval to spend $1.2 million from her district budget to help dozens of struggling businesses with grants.

"This is just a bridge. It is not going to solve their problems, but it'll help them get through until the streetcar is done " said Foley.

The streetcar was set to be finished later in 2022 but has since been delayed until 2024.