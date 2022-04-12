OC streetcar line construction frustrating Santa Ana businesses

The new streetcar line being constructed along Santa Ana's historic Fourth Street is creating big problems for local businesses being blanketed by the noise, dust and disruption.

"Really bad. For example, each month my sales dropped $8,000, $7,000 — it's really bad," said businessman Oscar Gonzalez. "One day one street is closed, another day another street is closed. It's kind of confusing."

Downtown merchants and employees like Gonzalez, aired their frustration at the Orange County Transportation Authority meeting Monday.

"It's been really hard," said businesswoman Ana Laura Padilla. "We started this movement with all of the merchants because we're just asking for what is right, just being able to work."

Owners came to the meeting hoping for financial relief because of the loss in sales after the construction has torn up streets and parking spaces as well as closed down entire streets at times.

"I really believe we need to broadly look at how we are impacting the businesses," said Supervisor Katrina Foley, an OCTA board member. "Is there a health and safety concern that we can address? Is there a risk of vacancy, risk of unemployment? These are all public purposes that the board can address in order to get financial relief to these businesses."

One Fourth Street employee even how the maze of construction trapped her against a man attacking her as she left her office.

"My ability to escape in a safe manner when I do see a hazard coming my way didn't allow me because of the poorly constructed sidewalks and the confined space," Kimberly Lopez said.

Supervisor Don Wagner urged the chairman of the board, Mark Murphy, to stop the project. Foley also added that she will consult with Attorney General Rob Bonta to determine if it is legal for OCTA to provide business interruption grants due to public transit impacts. She also added that the same funds are being used by the state to help businesses stay open.