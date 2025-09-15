Los Angeles father of 1-year-old found dead in car pleads not guilty to child abuse resulting in death

The Los Angeles father of a 1-year-old girl pleaded not guilty on Monday to a felony count of child abuse resulting in death after the child was found unresponsive in a vehicle last week.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a residential area on Chanson Drive in View Park the afternoon of Sept. 9 when a child was found not breathing inside a vehicle.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, and her father, Edwin Johnson of View Park, was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and child neglect.

The determination of the cause of the girl's death has been deferred, according to the Medical Examiner's office.

Johnson is due back in court on Nov. 6, where a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial.

Attorney Jacob Glucksman said outside court, "My client's very grateful for the support from his family and friends. At the time, he's grieving and asking for his privacy."