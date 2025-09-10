Child dies after found in vehicle in Los Angeles County, father arrested

A child died on Tuesday after being found unconscious inside a vehicle in Los Angeles County, leading to their father's arrest, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called to the 3800 Block of Chanson Drive in View Park at about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday when a child was not breathing inside a vehicle.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department pronounced the child dead at the scene. They have not been identified publicly and their age has not been disclosed by authorities.

The child's father, Edwin Johnson of View Park, was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and child neglect.

The circumstances around the death are not yet clear. Johnson's connection to the events were not disclosed by authorities, and it's not clear if he left the child inside the vehicle alone.

No additional details were immediately made available. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.