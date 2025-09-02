Farris wins MLB debut and Adell hits 2-run homer as Angels beat Royals 5-1

Mitch Farris pitched five effective innings to win his major league debut and Jo Adell hit a two-run homer that helped the Los Angeles Angels defeat the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Adell finished with three hits and Oswald Peraza had an RBI double for the Angels, who scratched star slugger Mike Trout less than an hour before the game because of a skin infection on his left arm. Trout will be re-evaluated Wednesday and is day-to-day.

Kansas City remained 2 1/2 games behind Seattle for the last American League wild card.

Farris (1-0) walked his first batter but soon settled in. He allowed one run and three hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Royals starter Michael Lorenzen (5-9) permitted two runs and four hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Bobby Witt Jr. tripled for Kansas City in the third and scored on Vinnie Pasquantino's sacrifice fly.

The Angels took a 2-1 lead on Adell's two-run homer off Lorenzen in the sixth. Peraza doubled home a run in the seventh and scored on a wild pitch.

Key moment

Lorenzen took a two-hit shutout into the sixth. But after a one-out single, Adell launched a 454-foot homer to left field.

Key stat

Farris was the fourth Angels pitcher to make his MLB debut as a starter in Kansas City, following Frank Tanana (1973), Jarrod Washburn (1998) and Seth Etherton (2000).

Up next

The Royals will send RHP Ryan Bergert (2-1, 2.67 ERA) to the mound Wednesday night. The Angels counter with RHP Caden Dana (0-0, 7.50).