Extreme heat across Southern California region expected to ramp up next week creating dangerous conditions

The extreme heat affecting the Southern California region is only expected to get worse next week as weather officials warn about dangerous conditions.

The summer-like weather is going to continue through Friday with temperatures in the 90s and even reaching triple digits in some inland communities. A National Weather Service heat advisory will remain in effect for much of the region until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The NWS says the warmest temperatures for the remainder of the advisory will occur in the afternoon, with only a slight cool-down expected over the weekend before things pick up again.

Temperatures over the weekend will only fall a few degrees, but it will likely not feel like it since humidity levels will increase. The added moisture in the atmosphere will cause the air to feel muggy and sticky.

Maximum temperatures expected:

Santa Clarita: 98

San Fernando: 94

Downey: 89

Corona: 92

Redlands: 98

Ontario: 91

Pasadena: 92

The main concern will begin next week. The NWS has issued an extreme heat watch that will go into effect on Tuesday morning and remain through Thursday evening. Under the watch, officials say temperatures could be between 95 and 112 degrees.

Those conditions will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, including stroke and exhaustion. Officials urge the public to take extra precautions, especially for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and young children.

"Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles," the NWS said. "Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."

They ask people to stay in air-conditioned rooms, limit outdoor activities, check up on relatives and neighbors and drink plenty of fluids.