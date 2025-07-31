Encino community leaders expected to present written demands to city officials for improved public safety

Community leaders in Encino are planning to present written demands to city officials for improved public safety Thursday morning.

The demands from the Encino Neighborhood Council, Encino Property Owners Association and Encino South Neighborhood Watch come after a rise in home invasions, burglaries and the killing of "American Idol" executive Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, who were allegedly shot with their own gun, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

After the killings, an emergency meeting was held with residents and city officials, where more than 200 people expressed their concern over an increase in crime.

They are expected to be presented at 10 a.m. in front of the Van Nuys City Hall.

In a written letter, Encino community members allege the Los Angeles Police Department responded to two 911 calls at Kaye and Deluca's home but left the property after they didn't find any crime had been committed. They also claim that following the killing, several other "high-profile home invasions and burglaries, including a homeowner shooting an intruder."

"These daily crimes have shaken our community and underscore the urgent need for action and improved protection of public safety in Encino," the community letter says.

The letter is calling for an increase of LAPD resources in Encino, the enforcement of existing no-camping laws in the Sepulveda Basin, and an accountability plan.

Community members will also be holding a virtual meeting on Thursday evening with Mayor Karen Bass, Councilmember Nithya Raman, LAPD officials, State Senator Henry Stern and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Robert Clark.