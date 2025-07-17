Suspect in killings of "American Idol" executive Robin Kaye and her husband in their Encino home due in court today

The 22-year-old man accused of shooting and killing "American Idol" executive Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca in their Encino home is expected to appear at the Van Nuys Courthouse on Thursday.

Raymond Boodarian of Encino was arrested on Tuesday for the shooting deaths of the couple. Investigators stated at the time of the arrest that they were working to determine if Boodarian had any connection to Kaye and Deluca, as well as whether Boodarian was involved in any past calls for service at the couple's home.

A police investigation found that on July 10, an intruder had climbed over a fence to gain access to the property in the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue and entered the house through an unlocked door.

Police said Kaye and Deluca, both 70 years old, returned to their White Oak Avenue home, and Boodarian was allegedly inside, leading to a confrontation that resulted in both being shot multiple times.

The bodies of Kaye and Deluca were not discovered until July 14, after officers with the Los Angeles Police Department conducted a welfare check on the couple.

An arrest was made the following day by LAPD detectives and members of an FBI Fugitive Task Force after they used security camera video and facial recognition software to identify Boodarian as the suspect.

According to a CBS News analysis of LAPD "calls for service," police were dispatched for suspected burglary calls in that same West Valley police district four times so far in July, including three days in a row on July 9, 10 and 11 – that includes the call from a neighbor about a suspicious person to Kaye and Deluca's house.

Guy Cohen, the owner of SecureIT Homes, said that the couple called in May to request their services after a different break-in.

Kaye worked as a music supervisor on the singing competition series and had been with the show since 2009, according to a spokesperson for "American Idol."

"Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time," said a statement from the show's spokesperson.