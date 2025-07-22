Former "Real Housewives" star Teddi Mellencamp's Encino home targeted in attempted burglary

Burglars attempted to break into the Encino home of former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp on Monday night, just one week after "American Idol" producer Robin Kaye and her husband were shot and killed by an intruder in their Encino home.

Edwin Arroyave, Mellencamp's husband, spoke about the 10:15 p.m. attempted burglary and credited the home's alarm system and security cameras for keeping his family safe, as a jimmied-open side door triggered the alarm.

He said the couple was home with their four children when three men jumped their front gate.

"Well, by the time we came down, they had already run out, but I just saw obviously the doors open at the house," he said. "I think they probably thought that no one was home, so I think once they realized people were home too, they left right away."

The Los Angeles Police Department said by the time officers arrived at the Hayvenhurst Avenue property, the suspects had fled and nothing was taken, and nobody was hurt.

Just last week, an Encino home invasion turned deadly when "American Idol" producer Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were shot and killed in their home.

Raymond Boodarian, 22, was arrested the following day and has been charged with two counts of murder for their deaths. Prosecutors allege that he shot the couple with a gun he found in their safe as they returned home from the grocery store.

Just 15 minutes before the Mellencamp attempted break-in Monday night, another home invasion was reported, two miles away. Police said nobody was home at the time multiple suspects entered the home in the 4900 block of Enfield Avenue. The suspects had already fled when police arrived, and it is not known if anything was taken.

Police are still investigating whether these two incidents are connected.

At nearly the same time Monday night, a community meeting was underway where Encino residents, law enforcement members, and county leaders gathered to address a troubling spike in crime in the area, highlighted by last week's deadly double-shooting.

Hundreds were in attendance, including Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who urged residents to demand better safety in the community.

Police said that violent crimes in the area are down year over year and that they welcome new ways to address community safety and expand services. They said that they have requested additional patrols, flyovers with department aircraft, and even mounted patrols.

Teddi Mellencamp is the daughter of singer-songwriter John Cougar Mellencamp and appeared on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for three seasons.