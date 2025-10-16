Emmanuel Haro's father pleads guilty to murder in the child's death

Jake Haro pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday for the death of his 7-month-old son, Emmanuel Haro, reversing his not guilty plea entered earlier last month.

Haro, 32, along with his wife Rebecca Haro, 41, were arrested in August, a little over a week after they claimed Emmanuel was kidnapped. Both had entered not guilty pleas to murder charges at their September 4th Riverside court arraignments.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office said Jake Haro also pleaded guilty on Thursday to filing a false police report and assault of a child under 8 years old.

The Haros said Emmanuel was kidnapped from the parking lot of a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Yucaipa on Aug. 14, as Rebecca was changing his diaper. She said she was punched, and when she came to, she said that her baby and the attacker were gone.

Through on-air media interviews soon after, the couple pleaded for the return of their son as Rebecca appeared with a black eye. Investigators quickly became skeptical of their story, noting the "inconsistencies".

Both parents stopped cooperating with investigators shortly after that, as searches for their son continued. On Aug. 18, San Bernardino County sheriff's detectives served search warrants at the family's Cabazon property.

Just a little over one week after Emmanuel's disappearance, the Haros were arrested on Aug. 22, and several days later, they were charged with murder and for willingly filing a false police report.

Both remain jailed on $1 million bail, and Emmanuel's remains have not been located.