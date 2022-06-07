Election Day Preview: What to look for during Primary Election

The California Primary Election was officially underway Tuesday morning, as polls across the Southland opened to registered voters.

Ballots included a myriad of pressing issues and key races for positions like Mayor of Los Angeles, Los Angeles City Council seats and Los Angeles County Sheriff.

Polls opened at 7 a.m., though voters were able to begin voting last week in the Primary Election, used to narrow down the candidates running for those major positions, which officially comes to a close at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Those who wished to vote-by-mail were told to make sure their ballots were sent no later than Tuesday, or they could visit any local voting center and turn it in via dropbox.

Unregistered voters were still eligible to register through Tuesday evening, and would be issued a Conditional Voter Registration ballot, which would be verified and counted.

California was one of seven states to conduct primary elections on Tuesday.

Any candidate receiving more than 50% of their race's votes would automatically win and would not need to participate in the General Election come November.

As of Monday evening, only 15% of vote-by-mail ballots had been returned.

For more information on Tuesday's election, continue reading.

Race for Mayor

Nine candidates are currently vying for the top spot available in the Primary Election, as current Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will be replaced after holding the position for the maximum two-terms.

Two of those candidates currently hold a large advantage in early counts, as Representative Karen Bass and business developer Rick Caruso showed to hold 70% of the vote between the two as of Monday.

Karen Bass, a Los Angeles native, who leads the way with 38% of that vote, would be the city's first woman mayor, and first Black mayor since 1993. She was voted into Congress in 2010, and acted as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus from 2019 to 2021.

She's currently running on that includes addressing climate change, homelessness and public safety.

Bass has received a considerable number of endorsements, including a number of U.S. Representatives like Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, as well as prolific names like Magic Johnson and Steven Spielberg.

Her primary competitor in Rick Caruso, who holds 32% of the early poll, is well-known for his real estate developments in The Grove and Palisades Village. Caruso, also born in Los Angeles, has acted as president of the Civilian Police Commission, a position he was appointed to by L.A. Mayor James Hahn in 2001, and a board member for the Board of Water and Power.

Caruso is running on hopes of expanding homeless shelters, planning to create 30,000 beds in 300 days, banning encampments and increasing the LAPD's force and addressing corruption at City Hall.

His endorsements include former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan, Los Angeles legend Snoop Dogg and Elon Musk.

City Councilman Kevin de León rounds out the leading-trio of candidates, coming in at 6% in the poll conducted by UC Berkeley and co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times.

A Los Angeles local, De León has sat on L.A. City Council since 2020, representing the 14th District. Prior to his appointment, he acted as president pro tempore of the California Senate from 2010 to 2018 and served in California State Assembly from 2006 to 2010.

Like the other candidates, De León hopes to address the homelessness crisis, also calling for an increase in affordable housing and expanding the number of social workers and mental health professionals.

Other candidates include business executive Craig Greiwe, Echo Park neighborhood council member Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, business owner John "Jsamuel" Jackson, lawyer Andrew Kim, local activist Gina Viola and real estate agent Mel Wilson.

Prior to June 7, several candidates withdrew their name from the race including City Councilman Joe Buscaino, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer, local businessman and entrepreneur Ramit Varma and businesswoman Jessica Lall. Varma, Buscaino and Lall endorsed Caruso, while Feuer endorsed Bass.

L.A. City Attorney & L.A. City Controller

Angelenos will also be able to vote for a slew of other City of Los Angeles positions, like L.A. City Controller and L.A City Attorney.

Those looking to replace current Controller Ron Galperin include:

Stephanie Clements, CFO and Assistant Director of the Department of Public Works' Bureau of Street Services;

City Councilman Paul Koretz;



Kenneth Mejia, certified public accountant and housing justice advocate;



J. Carolan O'Gabhann, Los Angeles Unified School District teacher;



Reid Lidow, former executive officer to Mayor Eric Garcetti;



David Vahedi, attorney and auditor.



The City Controller acts as the chief accounting officer for the city and is responsible for making the city's spending available to the public.

As L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer plans to step down at the end of his term, he will be replaced by one of the seven candidates vying for his position. They include:

Richard Kim, Deputy City Attorney;



Sherri Onica Valle Cole, Deputy City Attorney;



Teddy Kapur, California Democratic Party Treasurer;



Faisal M. Gill, civil rights attorney and former policy director for the Department of Homeland Security;



Kevin James, former president of the Los Angeles Board of Public Works;

Marina Torres, federal prosecutor;



Hydee Feldstein Soto, financial law attorney;



The City Attorney represents the city in legal matters, writes laws requested by City Council and leads a team that prosecutes misdemeanors.

Los Angeles County Sheriff

In an effort to unseat the incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva, eight different challengers have joined the race for the L.A. County Sheriff.

Villanueva, who has held the position since in 2018, by unseating the then-incumbent, has faced considerable controversy over the last four years, including allegations of "deputy gangs" and refusing to enforce COVID-19 mandates for his deputies.

According to his campaign, Villanueva "will work to reduce violent crime, compassionately clean up homeless encampments and hold public officials accountable for their actions."

He notes the installment of body cameras and increasing the minimum requirements for new deputies.

Other candidates running for the Sheriff position include a wide array of fellow law enforcement.

Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna, a 36-year law enforcement veteran, states that he will modernize the department and restore trust in the agency after Villanueva's "mismanaged" term.

Britta Steinbrenner, former LASD Captain and most recently head of the agency's County Services Bureau, is also running on hopes of teaming up with fellow agencies in providing assistance to the homeless. She plans to improve community policing efforts and use "innovative methods" to overhaul the current jailing system.

Current LASD Sergeant Karla Carranza plans to overhaul the current leadership in charge of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and combatting the current rise in crime by increasing staffing. She has also vowed a "zero-tolerance" police against deputy gangs.

Former Assistant Sheriff and current Los Angeles Airport Police Chief Cecil Rhambo is running in hopes of ending "Alex Villanueva's corruption, bring reform and progress to LASD, while reducing crime and protecting the people of L.A. County.

After spending more than 30 years in law enforcement, he also plans to take a stand against deputy misconduct, like deputy gangs.

Retired LASD Captain Matt Rodriguez, also a law enforcement veteran with over three decades of service, is running on a "humanistic but realistic approach" to the homelessness crisis and hopes to change the criminal justice system.

April Saucedo Hood, a parole agent, who proudly notes the fact that she is "the only outside, female Spanish-speaking Mexican-American sheriff candidate," hopes to increase trust within the community with transparency and collaboration with community partners, including the Board of Supervisors - whom Villanueva has clashed with on numerous occasions in the past.

She also plans to order an outside review of both the LASD Internal Affairs Bureau and Internal Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Retired LASD Commander Eli Vera, a former counterpart of Villanueva's, has challenged the current Sheriff's leadership style - noting his demotion upon announcing his campaign - and publicly testified against deputy gangs. He plans to focus on public safety, increase trust in the agency and rebuild relationships with the Board of Supervisors and the commission.

Eric Strong, current LASD Lieutenant and former U.S. Marine and Compton Police officer, will plan to work with the inspector general and oversight agencies, as well as "decisively" eliminating deputy gangs.

He hopes to provide alternatives to incarceration and "break the cycle of addiction, petty crime and homelessness."

L.A. County Board of Supervisors - District 1 & District 3

Two of the five seats on the Board of Supervisors will be decided Tuesday as well, with one seat completely open for a new candidate to take over as current District 3 Supervisor Sheila Kuehl has opted not to fight for reelection.

Her seat, which represents a large portion of the San Fernando Valley that includes Westlake Village and Malibu to Calabasas, West Hills, Porter Ranch, San Fernando, Panorama City, Northridge, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica, is also being viewed by six other candidates.

Amongst those includes current West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath, who plans to "create accountability, and expand partnerships with experts who know how to help people off the streets and into supportive housing." She also detailed a successful effort to get 80% of her community's unhoused population off the streets and into housing in her official candidacy statement.

Horvath has been endorsed by Kuehl fellow supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis.

California State Senator Bob Hertzberg is also vying for the spot, claiming that it should be held by someone from the San Fernando Valley. A Senator since 2014, he has also served in the Assembly and as Assembly Speaker.

In his statement, Hertzberg said, "At the state level, we've sent billions to LA County, but the county has squandered state funding I've worked tirelessly to bring home. Now I'm running for county Supervisor to fix the mess. I will take responsibility for solving emergencies like homelessness, crime, housing, and mental health -- and make sure county government gets the job done."

Supervisor Kathryn Barger has offered her endorsement to Hertzberg.

Fellow State Senator Henry Stern is also in the running, stating that public safety and homelessness are the primary issues facing the region. An environmental lawyer who has served on the Senate since 2016, he has publicly condemned what he referred to as "a vicious cycle of hospitalization and incarceration for unhoused Angelenos facing mental illness and addiction."

He plans to work on alternatives to incarceration including drug courts, social work, and street medicine, as detailed by his website.

Also vying for the spot are a trio of local business owners in Roxanne Beckford Hoge, Jeffi Girgenti and Craig Brill.

L.A. City Council

Additionally, City Council seats representing Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15 are up for grabs, with the top two candidates in each race advancing to November's runoff, unless one receives more than half the votes.

Districts 1, 3, 7 and 9 will all be decided Tuesday as they each have just two candidates vying for the spot.

——

Metro bus and train rides were offered free-of-charge Tuesday, part of a move to encourage voter turnout.

For additional information on Tuesday's Primary Election, visit our Voter Guide.