Metro offering free train, bus rides to encourage voter turnout

In an effort to encourage an increase in voter turnout, Metro is offering free train and bus rides on Tuesday.

The free rides last throughout the entire day, from midnight until 11:59 p.m.

Metro Board officials voted to make the move back in 2019, when they decided to offer free transit on all state and federal election days.

Additionally, free 30-minute rides are available with Metro's bike ride share program.

Los Angeles residents were able to begin voting in the Primary Election last week, as dozens of voting centers opened up across the Southland.

Voters were also able to drop their ballots off at a variety of different Metro stations, including: Union Station, El Monte Bus Station, Harbor Freeway Station C and J Lines, Harbor Gateway Transit Center, Hollywood/Western Station B Line, North Hollywood Station B Line, Norwalk Station C Line and the Wilshire/Vermont Station B and D Lines.

People voting-by-mail were asked to make sure to send their ballot by the end of Tuesday or leave it at a local voting center.

Those who missed the registration deadline can still register throughout Tuesday at any voting center. Instead of a traditional ballot, they'll be given a Conditional Voter Registration, which will be counted once it has been verified.

To find a voting center, visit here.