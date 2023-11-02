Elderly man murdered inside his apartment by homeless man in Garden Grove

A homeless man was arrested for murdering an elderly man after he was caught on security footage entering an apartment in Garden Grove Wednesday night.

Chuong Pham, age 87 Credit: Khanh Pham

Chuong Pham, age 87, died after he was attacked by Mario Brancato, a 26-year-old homeless person, in the 9900 block of Central Avenue, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

Authorities originally responded to a report of a burglary around 7:30 p.m., but when they arrived at the scene, they found Brancato being held down on the ground by numerous residents who live in the area. The victim, Pham, was found unresponsive in another room. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police were able to catch the suspect after Pham's son, who lived with his father, noticed a stranger enter the apartment through footage from his Ring Security Camera. In the video he could see the stranger yelling at his father and rummaging around the apartment. The son quickly rushed home, where the suspect was still inside.

Khanh Pham, another son, arrived at the apartment first and said he saw his dad laying in a pool of blood on the floor with his hands tied with an electrical cord.

Brancato was arrested and booked at the Orange County Jail.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Rogers at 714-741-5413 or Garden Grove Police Department Investigations at 714-741-5800.