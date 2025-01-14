Gov. Gavin Newsom issues executive order to speed up debris removal after deadly wildfires

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to speed up the process for debris removal following the deadly wildfires that damaged thousands of structures across the Los Angeles area.

The executive order will direct fast action to debris removal and preparation for potential mudslides and flooding in the burned areas. With much of the winter season still ahead, future rainstorms could create catastrophes across the region.

PCIFIC PALISADES, CA - January 08: California Governor Gavin Newsom, center, surveys damage in Pacific Palisades with CalFire's Nick Schuler, left, and State Senator Alex Padilla during the Palisades Fire on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, CA. Getty Images

"We're working in real-time to ensure a fast and organized recovery effort – giving Angelenos the tools they need to rebuild faster and stronger. California has been here before: we know what effective wildfire recovery requires, and we're using that experience to move faster than ever to support those impacted by these devastating fires," Newsom said.

He issued the executive order after visiting several areas devastated by the fires in Altadena and in the Pacific Palisades. The fires have destroyed over 10,000 structures and damaged thousands more.

As Southern California prepares for another round of extreme fire conditions, Newsom announced additional firefighting personnel has been prepositioned across the region.

"Prepositioned assets – including 60 engines, 8 helicopters, and 13 dozers and water tender trucks – have been directed to Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties," the governor's office said.

Last week, Newsom declared a state of emergency and secured a Major Disaster Declaration from President Joe Biden.

The governor also signed an executive order to help Los Angeles rebuild faster. That order called for the suspension of permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act and the California Coastal Act. It will allow victims to rebuild their homes and businesses faster.