Palisades Fire search efforts continue, fight against deadly wildfire faces strong winds

Firefighters are still working to contain the Palisades Fire, facing challenging weather conditions with another rare red flag warning in effect Wednesday, as search efforts continue in the wildfire which has killed at least eight people and burned 23,000 acres.

It sparked Jan. 7 amid a powerful windstorm forecasters warned would be the worst the Southern California region has faced in more than a decades. With winds reaching up to 40 mph in the coastal Los Angeles County community, the blaze started near the 1100 block of North Piedra Morada Drive around 10:30 a.m. before quickly spreading as strong gusts carried the flames forward.

The wildfire exploded to 200 acres within an hour, triggering mandatory evacuations as people fled the area. At least 30 vehicles were abandoned on Sunset Boulevard, near where it meets the Pacific Coast Highway, as drivers got out of their cars to escape the area. Some said firefighters told them to leave their cars so they could get out while the PCH was shut down.

"The fire came right down to the road and the fire department came up and said get out of your cars now — because the fire was right up against the cars," said Marsha Horowitz, who was driving along Sunset at the time.

Homes, stores, schools and beloved landmarks have been burned to the ground in Malibu and Pacific Palisades. Over the weekend, a flare-up led to the wildfire moving toward Mandeville Canyon, leading to evacuations in Brentwood and Encino as the blaze started threatening communities beyond the coastline and neighboring Santa Monica Mountains.

View of damaged structures and homes caused by the Palisades Fire on Jan. 14, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Watch: SkyCal offers aerial look at Pacific Palisades neighborhoods impacted by fire

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed eight deaths in connection with the Palisades Fire, a number that has grown in the last week as deputies continue searching with K-9 units. During a Wednesday morning news conference, authorities said a grid search over the area had just started the day before.

Last week, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the death toll could rise as deputies were still searching with K-9 units.

While mandatory evacuations remain in place, firefighting efforts continued Wednesday amid a relatively rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Red Flag warning still in effect. Low humidity is major concern, bringing wildfire risks and potentially complicating firefighting efforts, even as winds have calmed this week compared to when the wildfire first started.

Still, the National Weather Service has a wind advisory — warning of winds of up to 25 mph to 35 mph and gusts reaching 45 to 55 mph — still in effect for the Malibu coast and Pacific Palisades on Wednesday.

With fire hydrants running dry in the Palisades when the wildfire started, some local leaders faced criticism and it was later revealed the nearby 117-million-gallon Santa Ynez Reservoir was empty and under renovation at the time. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for an investigation into the lack of water available and loss of water pressure. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council voted to order an analysis of the city's water infrastructure as well as an independent report on the wildfire response.

Meanwhile, the battle against the Eaton Fire, which sparked just hours after the Palisades Fire on Jan. 7, continues after the wildfire became one of the deadliest in California history. On Tuesday, coroner's officials confirmed 17 lives were lost in the fire, most of them in the hard-hit community of Altadena just north of Pasadena.

Where does the wildfire stand now?

On Wednesday morning, the Palisades Fire was estimated to be 23,713 acres and 19% contained, according to an update around 8:30 a.m. from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. Its acreage remained the same, not growing any further, since the day before. Meanwhile, its containment had inched up from 18% the night before.

"Today, the Santa Ana winds are expected to diminish but humidity will remain at low levels, therefore, the RED FLAG WARNING will remain in effect till 6:00PM this evening," Cal Fire's Wednesday morning update reads. "Firefighters continue to aggressively engage in fire suppression."

According to Cal Fire, aerial footage shows that roughly 5,000 structures — including homes and entire buildings as well as small structures like garages and sheds — has been damaged or destroyed. So far, as of Wednesday morning, the state fire agency has reported a total of 2,191 structures completely destroyed and another 397 damaged.

But fire officials have said damage assessments are ongoing so those are not expected to be the final figures.

Firefighters continue to build and strengthen containment lines along the perimeter of the blaze, fire authorities said. Winds have calmed somewhat, likely helping progress in the battle against the blaze, while come strong gusts and low humidity levels remain.

A man watches the flames from the Palisades Fire burning homes on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on Jan. 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, Calif. Apu Gomes / Getty Images

Evacuations and emergency shelters

All areas under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders are also under a curfew order from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each evening, according to fire officials. FEMA opened a Disaster Resource Center, where evacuees and survivors can find emergency and recovery resources, at the UCLA campus on Tuesday.

UCLA Research Park West

10850 West Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Hours of operation – Daily: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The latest updates on evacuation orders and resources for those affected can be found here.

Below is real-time map of ongoing mandatory evacuation orders and warnings.

Evacuation Shelters

Ritchie Valens Recreation Center

10736 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

Pacoima, CA 91331

Pasadena Convention Center

300 E Green Street

Pasadena, CA 91101

Stoner Recreation Center

1835 Stoner Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Westwood Recreation Center

1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Pomona Fairplex (Gate 3)

601 W McKinley Ave

Pomona, CA 91768

Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Recreation Center

14201 Huston Street

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Animal Evacuation Shelters

Small Animals:

El Camino High School, 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills

American Red Cross Sheltering Site with mobile animal shelter (small animals only)

Agoura Animal Care Center, 29525 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills

Baldwin Park Animal Care Center, 4275 Elton St, Baldwin Park

Carson Animal Care Center, 216 W Victoria St, Gardena

Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon, Castaic

Downey Animal Care Center, 11258 Garfield Ave, Downey

Lancaster Animal Care Center, 5210 W Ave I, Lancaster

Palmdale Animal Care Center, 38550 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale

Large Animals:

Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona

Industry Hills Expo, 16200 Temple Ave, City of Industry

Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon, Castaic

Pico Rivera Sports Arena, 11003 Sports Arena Dr, Pico Rivera

Road closures

The Pacific Coast Highway remains shut down while some LA County roads are still closed due to the fire.

Below is a map of road closures around LA County.

School closures

Malibu schools will remain closed until Tuesday, Jan. 21, according to the city of Malibu. While city officials released that update Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced a day earlier that some schools are being relocated.

Palisades Charter Elementary and Marquez Charter Elementary — with teachers, staff, students and their families displaced by the fire — were relocated to Brentwood Science Magnet Elementary and Nora Sterry Elementary beginning Wednesday, according to LAUSD.

"Schools will have a regular day, as teachers have worked around the clock to prepare classrooms," an LAUSD statement reads.

Seven LAUSD schools which are still closed are also going to be temporarily relocated. Below is a list of the campuses.

Topanga Elementary to Woodland Hills Academy

Canyon Charter Elementary to Brockton Elementary School

Kenter Canyon Elementary to Emerson Middle School

Lanai Road Elementary to Portola Middle School

Roscomare Road Elementary to Warner Elementary School

Community Charter Magnet to Westwood Elementary School

Paul Revere Middle to University High School Charter