Containment efforts of Eaton and Palisades fires continues amid extreme fire danger

Efforts to contain and suppress two Southern California wildfires continues Wednesday as fire crews work amid Paticularly Dangerous Situation, red flag warning weather conditions. Cal Fire said at a morning news conference that in the last 24 hours, there has been little to no growth in both fires.

Just over a week ago on Jan. 7., destructive Santa Ana winds fueled The Eaton Fire in a northeast area of the county near Pasadena and the Palisades Fire in the coastal community of Pacific Palisades. Wednesday, a PDS red flag warning remains in effect until 3 p.m. in areas like the valleys, mountains and some coastal communities.

Suppression of the 14,117-acre Eaton Fire continues, as it is 45% contained, with further containment "steadily progressing," according to Cal Fire. Some areas within the burn footprint have isolated heat pockets, where fuels continue to burn out, while tactical patrols and mop-up operations are taking place in other portions, the agency said.

Urban Search and Rescue efforts, infrastructure and damage assessments, and evaluations of hazardous materials are ongoing for the communities on the southern edge of the fire. Officials say these efforts are essential before repopulation of the evacuated areas can happen.

The 23,713-acre Palisades Fire is 19% contained and fire crews "continue to aggressively engage in fire suppression." Work is ongoing to build and strengthen containment lines surrounding the fire's footprint.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley highlighted work done overnight Tuesday into Wednesday to control potential spread. "Infrared flights last night indicated that there are still numerous hot spots burning within the fire footprint. Very close attention was made to address any flareups swiftly as to prevent any fire spread outside of the perimeter."

In total, the fires are responsible for 25 deaths so far, with 26 missing persons reports still active. Both are now among the five most destructive fires the state of California has seen since record-keeping started in 1932, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for both fire sites, with 82,400 still under evacuation orders and 90,400 under evacuation warnings Wednesday. Two mandatory evacuation zone orders have been lifted in the Eaton Fire area, while all evacuation orders remain in place at the Palisades Fire stie.

At the Eaton Fire site, Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone said Wednesday morning that 45% of damage inspections have been completed.

Officials say significant safety and infrastructure issues remain, including downed power lines, broken gas lines, hazardous materials and unsafe water. "Please know we are working diligently to address these challenges and assure your safety and safety of our first responders," Crowley said.

Los Angeles County has provided preliminary maps showing damage assessments for both the Eaton and Palisades fires. Officials said the maps are updated daily. The color-coded maps show structures that are destroyed, structures with major to minor damage, those affected and those with no damage. Visit recovery.lacounty.gov to view the maps.