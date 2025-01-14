Pasadena Humane Society helping 123 lost pets found during the Eaton Fire

Pasadena Humane Society hope to reunite pets and owners separated by the Eaton Fire

Pasadena Humane Society hope to reunite pets and owners separated by the Eaton Fire

Pasadena Humane Society hope to reunite pets and owners separated by the Eaton Fire

The Pasadena Humane Society has created an animal rescue hotline to help pets and owners separated during the Eaton Fire.

"Keep looking, keep checking, because you never know when your dog or cat might come in, — especially if they've been running for a couple of days," spokesperson Kevin McManus said.

On Tuesday, a week after the Eaton Fire started, the Pasadena Humane Society recovered 123 strays: 63 dogs, 35 cats and 25 other animals, most birds but also 1 pig, tortoise and goldfish.

Starbuck (above) is one of the 123 animals currently being cared for at the Pasadena Humane Society. Pasadena Humane Society

Many of the animals required some kind of medical attention, including treatment for burns, dehydration and smoke inhalation.

"Our animal ICU — which is staffed by our vets — they basically triage everybody (and) give them the care they need to make them stable," McManus said.

The Humane Society will hold the animals for 21 days, significantly longer than the typical five. Longtime volunteers have seen lots of families become whole again as they're reunited with their pets here.

"That's been so rewarding," volunteer Mary Ann Ortolano. "To see the joy after so much pain and anguish, it's just indescribable."

In addition to the stray animals they've found, the Pasadena Humane Society has boarded more than 600 pets since the fires started. They've committed to taking care of these animals indefinitely.

"We're committing to holding onto these pets for as long as it takes their families to get back on their feet," McManus said.

This includes Elvia Soto's two cats, Cali and recently renamed Ash, after she lost her Altadena home.

"I saved one but I couldn't find the other cat," she said. "My niece said she was following her around and she couldn't believe how she survived."

Soto's beloved pets are in good health and are patiently waiting until Elvia can take them home.

The Humane Society has also established a pet pantry to provide free food and supplies to affected pet owners. They are open daily between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

--

Pasadena Humane Society's Eaton Fire Animal Rescue Hotline: (626) 577-3752. Please call the hotline to report found animals, lost animals and animals left behind in an evacuated home or property. Strays staying at the shelter can be found at 24petconnect.com/psdn.

Photos and descriptions of lost pets can be posted on Petco Love Lost at petcolove.org/lost.

Pasadena Humane asks those with lost pets to refrain from entering burned areas to protect themselves and animals. Trained responders will conduct operations to handle the efforts.