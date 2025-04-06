Watch CBS News
Wayward whale that attracted crowds to Long Beach dies

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A wayward whale that had captivated onlookers in Long Beach has died.

The whale, estimated to be 20 to 25 feet long and likely in its teens, washed ashore on Sunday. The Marine Mammal Care Center confirmed to CBS News Los Angeles that the deceased whale is the same one that had been swimming in the harbor earlier this week.

The whale had initially drawn crowds as it swam through the Catalina Landing. Experts previously had observed that it seemed healthy and appeared to be simply passing through.

The whale was believed to have entered the harbor during high tide but struggled to leave, possibly impeded by a bridge, as whales tend to avoid swimming under shadows.

The whale's unusual presence attracted an increasing number of spectators, particularly on Saturday when it surfaced frequently, delighting the crowd.

CBS News Los Angeles also reached out to NOAA for comment, but had not received a response by the time of publication.

