Wayward whale that attracted crowds to Long Beach dies

A wayward whale that had captivated onlookers in Long Beach has died.

The whale, estimated to be 20 to 25 feet long and likely in its teens, washed ashore on Sunday. The Marine Mammal Care Center confirmed to CBS News Los Angeles that the deceased whale is the same one that had been swimming in the harbor earlier this week.

The whale had initially drawn crowds as it swam through the Catalina Landing. Experts previously had observed that it seemed healthy and appeared to be simply passing through.

The whale was believed to have entered the harbor during high tide but struggled to leave, possibly impeded by a bridge, as whales tend to avoid swimming under shadows.

The whale's unusual presence attracted an increasing number of spectators, particularly on Saturday when it surfaced frequently, delighting the crowd.

CBS News Los Angeles also reached out to NOAA for comment, but had not received a response by the time of publication.