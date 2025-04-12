Gray whale washes ashore in Huntington Beach

A gray whale washed ashore in Huntington Beach on Saturday.

It's not immediately clear what caused the creature to beach, just near Lifeguard Tower No. 5 and the pier, but wildlife officials could be seen surveying the area during the afternoon when SkyCal flew overhead.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to Pacific Marine Mammal Care in Laguna Beach for comment on the incident but has not yet heard back.

A large crowd had gathered around a perimeter of tape that officials used to block off the area near the whale's carcass.

The discovery comes just about a week after a minke whale delighted crowds of people in Long Beach before it was suddenly found dead on April 7. The investigation into the whale's death remains ongoing, but some wildlife experts suggested it could be due to an ongoing domoic acid outbreak.