Dodgers sign reliever Hansel Robles to minor league deal

The Dodgers have signed relief pitcher Hansel Robles to a minor league contract, just days after he was released by the Boston Red Sox.

Robles, 31, is coming off of a string of poor performances that all but signaled the end of his time in Beantown, after blowing six saves and allowing 16 earned runs in 24.2 innings pitched. In that span of time he blew six saves and saw his ERA ballon to 5.84.

For the Dodgers, Robles will serve as a reserve veteran arm in the case of injury, getting time to regain form with Triple-A. In the past, he's shown glimpses of potential with plus-velocity and sharp biting breaking pitches.

While he's always been susceptible to the long ball, Robles' power pitches have resulted in a career 25.3% strikeout rate. In 385 career appearances before the 2022 season, he had 436 strikeouts and a respectable 4.00 ERA with 41 saves.

He joins a slew of other notable veteran pitchers that the Dodgers have added to their organization in recent months, after signing Dellin Betances, Daniel Hudson, Reyes Moronta, Yency Almonte, Pedro Baez and Daniel Zamora to minor league deals throughout the course of the season. Almonte, Hudson and Moronta have all found considerable time with the big league club so far.

Robles was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2008, spending several years in the New York Mets' minor league system before making his big league debut in 2015. Since then, he's also appeared for the Los Angeles Angels, the Minnesota Twins and the Red Sox.