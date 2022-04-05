Dodgers sign Dellin Betances to minor league deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added additional depth to their backup bullpen options, signing relief pitcher Dellin Betances to a minor league contract.

First reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Betances stands to make up to $2.75 million should he make the big league roster.

Once one of the most imposing right-handed arms in the bigs, Betances has scuffled since 2019 when he was sidelined with a series of injuries. In just 17 appearances in that time, he's allowed 11 runs in 13.1 innings pitched with a 7.43 ERA.

Now 34-years-old, the big righty stands 6'8" and weighs 265 pounds. Prior to the string of injuries, Betances was named to four consecutive All-Star Game appearances from 2014 to 2017.

In those four seasons with the Yankees, he made 283 appearances to the tune of a 2.11 ERA. He compiled 32 saves, 174 holds and 492 strikeouts in 306.2 innings pitched.

Despite missing the majority of the last three years, Betances still features a career strikeout percentage of an amazing 39.2%, thanks largely to his high-velocity fastball and sharp breaking pitches.

Betances becomes one of a number of relief pitchers signed by the Dodgers to minor league deals, as the club continues to build their roster up ahead of Opening Day.

While he may not make the big league roster to start, Betances, and the other minor league signees, look to provide the team with plenty of options in the case of injuries on the current 40-man.

Originally drafted by the Yankees in the first round of the 2006 MLB Draft, Betances made his big league debut in 2011.

Along with Betances, the Dodgers have also signed Tyler Anderson, Jimmy Nelson and Danny Duffy to big league deals, acquired closer Craig Kimbrel from the White Sox and inked Shane Greene, Mike Wright, Yency Almonte, Reyes Moronta, and Daniel Zamora to minor league contracts.