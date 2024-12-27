Dodgers re-sign fan favorite outfielder Teoscar Hernández to three-year deal: reports

The Los Angeles Dodgers have re-signed fan favorite outfielder Teoscar Hernández to a multi-year contract, according to reports.

The 32-year-old will once again Dodger Blue after reportedly agreeing to a three-year deal worth $66 million, as reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, who also reported that more than $23 million will be deferred to a later time, and that a fourth-year option worth $15 million is included.

Hernández will also receive a $23 million signing bonus, Passan said.

He declined a qualifying offer worth $21.05 million from the Dodgers earlier in the offseason.

Teoscar Hernandez #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates in the clubhouse with the Commissioner's Trophy after winning during Game 5 of the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 in New York, New York. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Dodgers had previously signed Hernández to a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 season, hoping to fill a key spot in their lineup, and achieved just that. Last season, the Dominican Republic native was a key member in the Dodgers successful World Series run, seeming to constantly come through in clutch moments.

He played in 154 games, more than 75% of which came in left field. Over that time, he hit .272 with 33 homers, 99 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

It was one of his most successful seasons to date, which earned him his second nod to the All-Star Game. He also won his third career Silver Slugger Award and took home the 2024 Home Run Derby title.

Hernández is one of many big moves that the Boys in Blue have made thus far this offseason, which include re-signing utility man Tommy Edman to a multi-year contract and snagging two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell for five years at $182 million. They also brought key reliever Blake Treinen back for two years and inked another outfielder in Michael Conforto.

Though one of MLB's busier teams, it's likely that the Dodgers are far from finished when it comes to putting together their 2025 roster. They lost longtime starter Walker Buehler after he signed with the Boston Red Sox and have been linked to the highly-sought after Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki and still need to fill some slots in the bullpen after Brusdar Graterol underwent shoulder surgery that will keep him out for at least half the campaign.