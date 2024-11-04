Clayton Kershaw declines $10 million option to become free agent; Dodgers offer qualifying offer to Teoscar Hernández

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw has declined his $10 million player option with the Los Angeles Dodgers, electing to become a free agent.

The MLB Players Association listed Kershaw as a free agent in a statement released on Monday. The left-hander is still expected to re-sign with the Dodgers, his only big league team during his 17-year career.

The 36-year-old was hurt for much of last season, finishing with a 2-2 record and a 4.50 ERA over seven starts.

Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during batting practice prior to playing the New York Yankees during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. / Getty Images

The Dodgers did exercise a $5 million option for infielder Miguel Rojas and a $3.5 million option for catcher Austin Barnes. Barnes is the second-longest tenured Dodgers player behind Kershaw, playing 10 seasons.

The 35-year-old Rojas just finished one of the best seasons of his 11-year career, batting .283 with six homers and 36 RBIs. Barnes hit .264 with one homer and 11 RBIs.

Los Angeles also extended a $21.05 million qualifying offer to slugger Teoscar Hernández, who hit a career-high 33 homers. Players have until 4 p.m. EST on Nov. 19 to accept.

If Hernández does, he will be under contract with the Dodgers for another season. If he declines and signs elsewhere, his new team must forfeit at least one draft pick and Los Angeles will receive at least one draft pick as compensation.

Qualifying offers extended

Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames were among 13 free agents who received $21.05 million qualifying offers on Monday.

Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman and Max Fried also were given the one-year offer before Monday's deadline. Players have until 4 p.m. EST on Nov. 19 to accept.

If they do, they will be under contract with their 2024 club for another season. If they decline and sign elsewhere, their new team must forfeit draft picks and their previous organization will receive at least one draft pick as compensation.

In other news Monday, ace pitcher Gerrit Cole decided to remain with the New York Yankees rather than become a free agent.

As a 5 p.m. EST deadline approached, both sides agreed to rescind their rights and worked out the language with Major League Baseball and the players' association.

"Maybe the grass isn't always greener," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. "I think he's happy where he's at."

Atlanta picked up All-Star designated hitter Marcell Ozuna's $16 million option for 2025 and turned down options on right-hander Luke Jackson and catcher Travis d'Arnaud.

Jackson's option was for $7 million with a $2 million buyout, and d'Arnaud's option was for $8 million with no buyout.

Texas pitcher Nathan Eovaldi became a free agent after declining a $20 million option for next season with the Rangers. Eovaldi will get a $2 million buyout from an option that vested when he threw more than 300 innings over his two years with Texas.

After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series last week, the Yankees made a qualifying offer as expected to Soto — the biggest prize on the free agent market.

Andy Pages #44, Teoscar HernÃ¡ndez #37 and Edgardo Henriquez #60 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate in the clubhouse following the Dodgers' 7-6 victory in Game 5 to win the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 in New York, New York. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Fellow outfielder Teoscar Hernández received a qualifying offer from the Dodgers.

Perhaps the biggest surprise among the group was Boston pitcher Nick Pivetta, who went 6-12 with a 4.14 ERA in 145 2/3 innings this year.

Coming off a surprising run to the National League Championship Series, the New York Mets made qualifying offers to Alonso and starting pitchers Sean Manaea and Luis Severino.

Baltimore offered Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander.

No other team made more than one qualifying offer.

Other players given the offer were Arizona first baseman Christian Walker and Cincinnati right-hander Nick Martinez. Adames was offered by Milwaukee, Bregman by Houston, and Fried by Atlanta.

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt were among the eligible free agents who did not receive a qualifying offer. They can sign elsewhere with no draft picks attached.

A free agent can be made a qualifying offer only if he has been with the same team continuously since opening day and has never received a qualifying offer before.

Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 13 of 131 offers have been accepted.

Cole's $324 million, nine-year deal, agreed to before the 2020 season, gave him the right to opt out following the 2024 World Series but said the Yankees could void the opt out by adding a $36 million salary for 2029 to his contract.

A 34-year-old right-hander, Cole won the 2023 AL Cy Young Award. His 2024 season didn't start until June 19 because of nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow. The six-time All-Star went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts, then was 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA in five postseason starts.