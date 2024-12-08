Watch CBS News
Michael Conforto and Los Angeles Dodgers agree to $17 million, 1-year contract: reports

Outfielder Michael Conforto and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $17 million, one-year contract, according to Major League Baseball insider Mark Feinsand.

The deal is pending based on a successful physical, the Associated Press reported.

Conforto, a former first-round draft pick who turns 32 on March 1, hit .237 with 20 homers and 66 RBIs this year for San Francisco in the final season of a $36 million, two-year contract.

He played for the New York Mets from 2015-21, becoming an All-Star in 2017. Conforto turned down an $18.4 million offer from the Mets, then didn't sign for 2022 as he recovered from right shoulder surgery.

Conforto has a .251 career average with 167 homers and 520 RBIs in nine major league seasons.

