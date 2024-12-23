Former Dodgers star pitcher Walker Buehler agrees to one-year deal with Boston Red Sox

Former Dodgers star pitcher Walker Buehler has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, ending his lengthy tenure in Los Angeles.

Buehler, now 30, was instrumental in the Dodgers most recent World Series Championship, most notably notching his first career save in a dominant ninth inning to secure the franchise's eighth title.

He was selected by the Boys in Blue with the 24th overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University. He quickly rose through the team's minor league system and was called up for his big league debut in 2017.

Buehler's first full season came in 2018, when he finished third in the voting for National League Rookie of the Year while compiling an 8-5 record with a 2.62 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 137 and a third innings.

Since then, he's consistently been a reliable starter for Los Angeles, earning two All-Star Game nods and finishing top ten in NL Cy Young voting twice. Buehler missed the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, rejoining the team in May of the 2024 campaign where his numbers were far from the norm. In 16 starts he had a lofty 5.38 ERA and sixteen home runs, the third-highest total of his career.

Now, he joins a hopeful Boston rotation that was just recently upgraded with the acquisition of Garrett Crochet, whom the team snagged in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. He'll slot in alongside Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and Lucas Giolito.

The deal was first reported by Yahoo Sports' Russ Dorsey early Monday morning.