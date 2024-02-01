District Attorney files 200 cases to fight against organized retail theft

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that it had filed nearly 200 cases throughout 2023 to fight against organized retail theft.

"Organized retail theft is not a victimless crime, it harms our community's sense of security while shopping at these retailers, and the ability for local businesses to succeed," District Attorney George Gascón said. "When we saw a rise in organized retail theft crimes, I committed to holding these individuals accountable."

The string of organized retail thefts caused millions of dollars of losses for businesses and frightened shoppers when the thieves ravaged department stores in broad daylight during flash mob robberies. One of the most notable cases was the heist at the West Topanga Shopping Center when at least 20 people stormed through a Nordstrom and stole nearly $300,000 in merchandise, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The robberies prompted law enforcement from all over LA County to band together and form an Organized Retail Theft Task Force.

"Organized retail theft stole the feeling of safety and security from Angelino's and business owners alike last year," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore. "This regional organized retail theft task force has restored much of this, although, there is work still to be done."

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said that the task force is responsible for 438 arrests in 309 cases that have been filed to the district attorney.

We are not only focused on the individuals responsible for the thefts, but those that are in the criminal chain—the getaway drivers, those that harbor them, and those that sell the stolen merchandise," LASD Major Crimes Acting Captain Rob Peacock said. "These individuals need to understand that there will be consequences—we will use all our resources to identify, pursue, and arrest these suspects."

The District Attorney's Office said that many of these cases involve multiple defendants and result in sentences ranging from probation to stints in state prison.