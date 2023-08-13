Police investigating "flash mob" robbery at Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Canoga Park

Police are investigating a "flash mob" robbery that occurred at the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Canoga Park on Saturday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, anywhere between 20 and 50 suspects flooded the mall's Nordstrom store a little after 4 p.m., ransacking shelves and displays for anything they could grab before fleeing.

There is still no word on how much was stolen from the department store.

Video from the scene shows suspects grabbing clothing, purses and even dragging displays with them as they wreaked havoc in just several short minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.