Altadena couple reported missing after disappearing right before Eaton Fire

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Matthew Rodriguez

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department asked for help locating an Altadena couple who disappeared two days before the Eaton Fire started. 

Carmen Vidal Drouet, 69, and her husband Daniel Drouet, 81, were last seen on Jan. 5, at 10:03 a.m. in their Altadena neighborhood in the 500 block of East Marigold Street, according to deputies.

Missing persons investigators believe that the Eaton Fire may have displaced the couple. Their home, as well as most of the homes around them, were destroyed by the flames, according to LA County's map outlining the damages.

Detectives said Carmen Vidal Drouet and her husband Daniel Drouet disappeared two days before the Eaton Fire started.  LASD

Carmen is approximately 5-foot-3 and weighs about 110 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes. The photo provided was taken in 2018 and deputies confirmed that Carmen's hair had been dyed black. 

Daniel is about the same height at 5-foot-3 and weighs about 158 pounds. Detectives said he has white hair and blue eyes. 

Deputies urged anyone with information about the couple's whereabouts to call the department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

Those who wish to stay anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or submit their tip through their website lacrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the "P3 Tips" app available through Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Matthew Rodriguez

