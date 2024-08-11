Deadly crash in Montebello prompts lengthy SigAlert for 60 Freeway

One person was killed and another hospitalized when a car and motorcycle collied on SR-60 in Montebello on Sunday.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. in eastbound lanes near Garfield Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear, but one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

The second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries, police said. Their status was unknown.

CHP officers issued a lengthy SigAlert for all eastbound lanes as their investigation into the crash continued.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where a large amount of debris could be seen scattering the roadway while a miles-long line of cars continued to grow.

It's unclear exactly when the SigAlert was expected to be lifted.