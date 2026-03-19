Dangerous heat wave breaks records across Southern California as temperatures still expected to peak

The dangerous winter heat wave that is shattering records across Southern California is going to continue through Friday, but a cool down is coming soon.

The National Weather Service says satellite imagery shows a thin line of marine layer clouds that are starting to make their way into the region. If this persists, temperatures could be about 5 degrees lower than the forecast in coastal communities. Weather officials say the slight cooling down will likely not affect the valleys and the mountains, which will continue to see hot conditions.

"It continues to be very hot with temperatures 20-30 degrees above normal, and spanning 90-106 degrees away from the coast and 80s to 90s at the coasts," the NWS says.

An extreme heat warning will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Friday for much of Southern California. The NWS continues to warn the public about the increased risk for heat illnesses, especially for vulnerable populations, including young children, the elderly and those without air conditioning.

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert will remain in place through Friday as a result of the prolonged heat.

Record-breaking temperatures

Temperatures across Southern California shattered several records on Wednesday. Here is a list of some of the records broken:

Wooldand Hills: 100 (92 in 1997)

Downtown LA: 95 (87 in 1997)

Long Beach: 91 (86 in 1960)

UCLA: 87 (84 in 1978)

LAX: 82 (79 in 1960)

Heat-related illnesses

The extreme heat is drastically increasing the risk for heat-related illnesses. It can cause several health issues, including exhaustion, stroke and cramps.

Heat exhaustion symptoms:

Feeling dizzy

Excessive sweating

Nausea, vomiting

Clammy or pale skin

Rapid, weak pulse

Heat stroke symptoms:

No sweating

Nausea, vomiting

Headache

Rapid, strong pulse

If you or someone you know is experiencing a heat-related illness, officials recommend moving to a cooler place and drinking water. If symptoms worsen, they recommend you seek emergency help.