D4vd targeted in Los Angeles grand jury investigation, family ordered to testify, documents show

Texas court documents show that singer and songwriter d4vd is the target of a Los Angeles grand jury investigation, as his parents fight a summons to appear before a Los Angeles County grand jury.

Dawud and Colleen Burke, the parents of d4vd, whose name is David Burke, are fighting the subpoenas to testify in the grand jury investigation targeting their son. D4vd's brother, Caleb Burke, was also summoned to appear. The Los Angeles court documents were released within the Texas Court of Appeals documents as the Burkes' legal battle unfolds.

The grand jury investigation comes several months after the remains of Celeste Rivas Hernandez,14, were found on Sept. 8 in the trunk of a Tesla registered in d4vd's name that was parked in a Hollywood tow lot. Her body was found "severely decomposed" and "dismembered," according to court records.

David Burke has not been named as a suspect. Documents show he is named as a target in the grand jury investigation into the death of Rivas Hernandez.

Police responded on Sept. 8 to reports of a foul smell attracting flies at the Hollywood Tow yard, and according to court records, they found a decomposed head and torso in a cadaver bag inside a Tesla stored at the yard. In another bag inside the car, dismembered body parts were found.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Rivas was reported missing from Lake Elsinore over a year ago. A "Missing Person" flyer states that she was last seen on April 5, 2024, after leaving her home at 9 p.m. that day.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed earlier that Rivas and Burke were involved in a romantic relationship, but it's not yet clear how long they'd been involved or to what extent.

Burke, 20, was on the d4vd Withered 2025 World Tour when the identity of the deceased teenager was released. He cancelled the d4vd Seattle show the same day Rivas was identified. Cancellations of subsequent shows followed.

Court records state that detectives learned that d4vd's mother, Colleen is instrumental in the singer's career and manages his business finances. Both parents are noted to have a close relationship with d4vd.