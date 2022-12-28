Craig Cope, Norco store owner famous for shooting would-be robber, dead at 80

Craig Cope, the Norco-based store owner who briefly gained fame for shooting a would-be robber in July, has died at 80 years old.

According to a Marnie Tapia, manager at Norco Market & Liquor, Cope suffered a stroke in late-October, and had experienced health-related issues since.

Cope famously shot at a group of robbers armed with a rifle, that targeted his store on July 31. His shot hit one in the arm, which caused the suspect to shout, "He shot my arm off! he shot my arm off!" as he ran from the store. According to Tapia, Cope suffered a heart attack as a result of the traumatic series of events.

Even after the setback, Cope quickly returned to work, taking his familiar spot on the night shift he had worked for more nearly five decades.

While speaking with reporters the day he returned to work in August, Cope said: "I would always protect my employees, my customers, myself. This instance, fortunately, I was here by myself, so I only had to worry about that. I took care of it and that was that."

The store announced Cope's death Tuesday morning, via Facebook.

"We Lost our Craig this Morning. I'm sorry I am without words right now but I promised to not leave you in the dark," the post said. "There will be a memorial here at the store so when I come up with a date I will be sure to let you know."

He is said to have owned the store since 1976.

As a result of his heroic actions back in July, the four suspects were arrested following the attempted robbery after taking the wounded individual to the hospital. Additionally, police recovered a stolen vehicle, which they used for transport, and multiple stolen firearms.