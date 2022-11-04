Watch CBS News
Community rallies behind Norco store owner who suffered stroke

By Danielle Radin

By Danielle Radin

A Norco store owner who defended his business from would-be robbers and then suffered a heart attack has suffered another health setback. The community is rallying behind him. 

In August, Craig Cope, 80, fired a gun at robbers who entered his store, Norco Market and Liquor, and it was all caught on security camera. 

After that incident, he suffered a heart attack but was quickly back at work. However, just a few months later, he suffered a stroke. He is currently in a rehabilitation center unable to speak. 

Coworkers said customers come in daily asking about him, hoping he will make a full recovery. 

"Everybody is just so concerned," said Marnie Tapia, manager of the store. "People are in tears. They are crying." 

Cope has worked the night shift at the store for years. One customer had a special message for him. 

"You'd better come back," said Aida Hattori, a customer. "I need you. We all do." 

