Compton father of 9-year-old shot outside grandfather's house is arrested

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

The 32-year-old father of a 9-year-old boy who was shot and killed outside of his grandfather's house in Compton on Saturday evening has been arrested, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Monday. 

Detectives identified Nicholas Jones, of Compton, as a suspect, and on Dec. 1 he was arrested for murder and child abuse resulting in death. 

On Saturday, Nov. 30 around 7:30 p.m., deputies from Compton Sheriff's Station responded to the 15000 block of South Haskins Avenue regarding a person shot. The victim was 9-year-old Princeton Jones who was found in the backyard of the residence, suffering from a gunshot and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Jones was booked at East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station. The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

This is a developing story. 

