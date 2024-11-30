Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputies investigating shooting in Compton

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Deputies investigating shooting in Compton
Deputies investigating shooting in Compton 00:31

Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Compton on Saturday evening. 

The incident occurred at around 7:40 p.m. outside of a home in the 15000 block of Haskins Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

At least one person was struck by gunfire. 

Deputies did not disclose information on the victim nor a suspect involved in the shooting. No information on a motive was provided. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.