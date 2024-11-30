Deputies investigating shooting in Compton

Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Compton on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at around 7:40 p.m. outside of a home in the 15000 block of Haskins Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

At least one person was struck by gunfire.

Deputies did not disclose information on the victim nor a suspect involved in the shooting. No information on a motive was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.