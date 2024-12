Los Angeles County prosecutors claim a man intentionally shot his 9-year-old child to death. Laurie Perez reports.

LA County prosecutors allege father intentionally shot his 9-year-old child Los Angeles County prosecutors claim a man intentionally shot his 9-year-old child to death. Laurie Perez reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On