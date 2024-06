Firefighters are trying to contain a brush fire threatening homes in rural northern Los Angeles County.

The Columbia Fire started at about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. 60th Street and W. Avenue in Antelope Acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

As of 4:49 p.m., firefighters do not believe anyone has been injured and the fire did not burn any buildings.

It's unclear what started the fire.