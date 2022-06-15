Watch CBS News
Coachella announces 2023 dates; Advance tickets sales start Friday

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

Coachella announced its 2023 dates Tuesday, and advance ticket sales start Friday morning.

The annual desert music festival will take place April 14-16, and continue the next weekend, April 21-23. People can register now to access advance ticket sales, which start Friday at 10 a.m.

The festival, however, has not yet announced headliners or a lineup for its 2023 dates.

Ticket prices start at $149 for car and tent camping passes, and can go all the way up to $9,000 for a Safari Camping pass, which is described as an "ultimate on-site camping experience."

Coachella returned in full force this past April, after being cancelled several times during the pandemic. Vaccination and masks were not required this year, but a number of performers were forced to cancel after testing positive for COVID-19

For more information, visit Coachella.com

