Thousands flock to Indio for much-anticipated Coachella Music & Arts Festival

A shirtless Justin Bieber and a Harry Styles-Shania Twain duet were among the first-night highlights as the Coachella Music & Art Festival returned to the Empire Polo Club following two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing thousands to the Indio area.

Styles, a longtime fan of the veteran singer, joined Twain to sing her 1999 hit "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" and also introduced two new songs. Elsewhere, Bieber showed up during singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar's set to perform their chart-topping hit "Peaches."

Styles headlined Friday, which also included performances by Caesar, Princess Nokia, MIKA, Ari Lennox, Anitta, and Grupo Firme.

Billie Eilish is set to headline Saturday with Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd topping the list of performers on Sunday.

Attendees are not required to show proof of COVID vaccination or testing, and masking is not required at the outdoor event. But health officials continue to urge precautions against spread of the virus, and testing is available on site and around the Coachella Valley.

This year's festival also features an innovation that has never factored into previous events -- a commemorative NFT. Two years ago, NFTs were almost unheard of, but the Coachella Music & Art Festival is offering all attendees a free 2022 In Bloom seed digital NFT, redeemable through the FTX app with each individual's ticket wristband. Once redeemed, the NFT comes with perks, including a dedicated entry lane, limited-edition merchandise, along with food and beverage vouchers.

As the In Bloom seed NFT blossoms into a desert flower, owners could get one of six rare flowers that can grant them premium upgrades at the festival. Upgrades include a 2023 weekend-two general admission festival pass, premium merchandise, access to the FTX VIP Lounge, Ferris wheel rides, Goldenvoice Concert Tickets or a 2022 VIP upgrade.

Cryptocurrency aside, it's safe to say that this year's event has already brought various surprises for festivalgoers, who spent months on edge, fearing a possible third straight cancellation. While that didn't happen, the event hasn't been without drama.

Ye -- the rapper formerly known as Kanye West -- pulled out of his headlining spot last week, threatening to unravel the performance lineup. But The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia were more than willing to step in to fill the void.

Ticketholders also got some welcome news Thursday when performance set times were released -- and Arcade Fire showed up as a surprise addition to the weekend's lineup. The group performed at 6:45 p.m Friday in the Mojave tent, squeezed between Carly Rae Jepsen and Idles. Their last album, "Everything Now," was released five years ago, but the band's new album is set to be released May 6 via Columbia Records.

American hip hop boy band, BROCKHAMPTON, also announced earlier this year that Coachella will be their final performance together following their indefinite hiatus as a group.

The entire lineup will be repeated next weekend.

For those who can't attend Coachella Music & Art Festival, performers including Louis the Child, Tokimonsta, Tchami, John Summit and more are scheduled to perform at events such as Day Club at The Hilton in Palm Springs this weekend and next.

Performances are also being livestreamed on YouTube's at its desktop link or mobile app.