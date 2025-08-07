Canyon Fire in Ventura County prompts Lake Piru-area evacuations

Fire crews from Ventura and Los Angeles counties are battling a rapidly growing vegetation fire in Holser Canyon, near Lake Piru, in 100-degree heat.

The blaze, called the Canyon Fire, is estimated to be at 600 acres. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the fire is burning east at a rapid rate of speed and is threatening powerlines as well as the communities of Halsley Canyon and Hathaway Ranch.

Piru Canyon Road is closed at Main Street, and the Lake Piru Recreation Area is closed.

Evacuation orders:

An evacuation order has been issued for all of Lake Piru Recreation Area and east to the Los Angeles County line, south to SR 126, west to Center Street.

On the L.A. County side, authorities issued evacuation orders for Val Verde and Oak Canyon communities. There is an evacuation warning for parts of Castaic for Hasley and Romero Canyons, according to Cal Fire.

For more detailed information on the evacuations in Ventura County, visit the Incident Map and Dashboard. For the LA County side, visit Cal Fire.