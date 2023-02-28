Watch CBS News
Campus security pepper sprays protesting students in San Bernardino

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A small peaceful protest against racism in San Bernardino ended with campus security launching pepper spray into a crowd of over 100 students.

According to the San Bernardino Unified School District, students at the Indian Springs High School began their protest at about 11 a.m. They were trying to air their grievances about a specific teacher when the demonstration grew into a large unruly crowd after a group tried to enter a classroom to disrupt lessons. 

School officials said that staff intervened and tried to disperse the crowd when the campus security started using pepper spray on students. 

No injuries were reported but two students were examined by the nurse. Some students were detained and will face discipline, however, it is unsure if they are facing criminal charges. 

The district said they are investigating claims made against the specific teacher that was the of the protest. 

February 28, 2023

