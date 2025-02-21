Camarillo man pleads guilty to intentionally crashing into high school students

A 24-year-old man from Camarillo pleaded guilty to 10 felony charges connected to a series of violent attacks in 2023, which included intentionally crashing into a crowd of high school students.

Prosecutors said that Austin Eis had admitted to having a craving to commit mass violence. They added that he admired mass murders, vehemently believed in extremist ideologies and had a long history of violent threats.

"The defendant committed acts of terror and extreme violence that took the life of a teenage boy and shattered the lives of many others," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "While no number of guilty pleas will ever close the anguish of the victims and their families, they will ensure the defendant's removal from society and impose accountability for his horrendous crimes."

Nasarenko said investigators found text messages where Eis expressed intentions to commit violence for years. Eis faces 85 years to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to the following counts:

Six counts of attempted murder

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon

False imprisonment by violence

Murder

Prosecutors also added special allegations, including premeditated attempted murder and first-degree murder.

"The sentence will not only reflect his premeditated and calculated actions after years of homicidal ideations, but also the horrific nature of the crime spree he unleashed on innocent members of our community," Senior Deputy District Attorney Amber Lee said. "This disposition allows the dozens of victims to close this chapter of their lives without reliving the trauma through courtroom testimony."

Eis' violent crime spree lasted about an hour and began at a Simi Valley Walmart. There, Eis stabbed a greeter multiple times and dragged another employee across the store. He escaped before the police arrived and broke into his parents' Camarillo home.

Shortly after leaving, Eis intentionally drove into a crowd of Westlake High School students walking on the sidewalk. Eis killed a 15-year-old boy and severely injured several more.