15-year-old student killed, 3 others injured after being hit by stabbing suspect in Thousand Oaks

A Thousand Oaks student was killed and multiple others injured after a vehicle crashed into them as they were leaving school.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the collision happened at the intersection of Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Lakeview Canyon Road, across the street from Westlake High School at around 3:40 p.m. All of those injured in the crash were pedestrians. One person remains in critical condition and one in moderate condition at the latest. Two others suffered minor injuries.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said that four students were among those injured. They were walking away from school when the collision occurred. One of the students, a 15-year-old boy, died. Two female students, aged 14 and 16, were among those injured as well as another 15-year-old boy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with these students, their families, friends, and the entire Warrior community," said Conejo Valley Unified School District in a statement to staff and students.

The car flipped over following the crash and trapped the driver inside. At this time, deputies do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved. They are unsure if

However, the driver was the suspect who stabbed a Walmart employee in Simi Valley earlier today, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. The stabbing happened at about 2:40 p.m., about an hour before the crash. The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses were able to provide police with information on the suspect, including information that his white Toyota Camry was missing a front bumper and the vehicle's license plate number, according to police.

According to VCSD, the suspect then traveled to Camarillo where he was involved in a domestic situation at about 3:20 p.m. No one was injured in this incident.

"The motive for the attack in Simi Valley is yet to be determined, and the investigation remains ongoing. Some details regarding the investigation cannot be released due to investigative integrity at this time and the multi-jurisdictional nature of this crime," said a statement from SVPD.

The eastbound portion of Thousand Oaks Boulevard will be closed for at least two hours.

The suspect was hospitalized after the crash.

No arrests have yet been made.