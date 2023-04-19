Crime spree suspect who hit and killed Westlake High School student faces multiple charges

Ventura County authorities said the man suspected of plowing his vehicle into a group of Westlake High School students in Thousand Oaks, killing one, faces multiple felony charges.

The collision happened on Tuesday around 3:40 p.m. across the street from the high school. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said two 15-year-old boys, a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were hit. One student died at the scene, one is in critical condition and two others suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say the car flipped over following the crash and trapped the driver inside.

The driver, 24-year-old Austin Eis, from Ventura County, was arrested and faces multiple felony charges including murder, attempted murder, along with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a police officer. He is being held on a $5 million bail.

Investigators believe Eis hit the group of students intentionally but gave no further details.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department Commander Jeremy Paris said they look at driving patterns and talks to witnesses about what his actions were before the crash to help determine what happened.

Eis is also wanted for other crimes in Simi Valley including stabbing an employee at a Walmart and a domestic dispute Camarillo.